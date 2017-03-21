Kidnapping situation resolved at Hendersonville apartments

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police were called to a kidnapping Tuesday evening at a Hendersonville apartment complex.

Authorities told News 2 the situation began around 5 p.m. at the Hickory Pointe Apartments on Center Pointe Road.

The incident was resolved [peacefully shortly after 10 p.m. The victim was reportedly an adult male, and police are not saying much about the suspect or if anyone was charged at this time.

It’s unclear exactly what happened. Details remain unknown.

During the ordeal, the road into the complex was shut down to anyone trying to enter. Residents were not allowed back home, prompting a nearby church, Restoring Hope Church, to open their doors and provide food to those displaced.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.