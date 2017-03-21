Girl Scouts donate 60K boxes of cookies to middle Tenn. charities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 37,000 boxes of Girl Scouts cookies have been donated to soldiers at Fort Campbell by the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

The cookies were donated through a program called Gift of Caring. Through the program, the Girl Scouts choose an organization they believe deserves a reward and allow customers to purchase cookies as a donation.

This is the sixth straight year the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee have partnered with Our Soldiers at Fort Campbell.

“As groups were picking up, so many times it was said to me, ‘Are you sure these are free?’ and I told them this cookie drop is the result of their hard work combined with the love our general public has for our military,” said Kathy Orcutt, the founder of Hugs for Our Soldiers.

The delivery was donated, too. M&W Logistics group provided the tractor trailer and driver to get the cookies to the army base.

In addition to the 37,000 boxes of cookies headed to Fort Campbell, nearly 26,000 more will be distributed to other charities in middle Tennessee. That means the Gift of Caring program donated 63,232 boxes of cookies in 2017.