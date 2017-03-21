Camper destroyed by fire in east Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A camper was destroyed by a fire in east Nashville Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. near the corner of south 19th Street and Shelby Avenue.

The camper was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters got to the scene. Neighbors told News 2 they heard some sort of explosion from several blocks away.

According to authorities at the scene, woman who owns the camper had just bought it a little more than a week ago.

She was staying in the camper, but was not there at the time of the fire.

Investigators are now working to determine exactly what caused the fire.