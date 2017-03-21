3 young children found in stolen car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing multiple charges after police found that he was driving a stolen car.

According to an affidavit, Devan Thompson is accused of stealing a Saturn Ion a week ago. Police finally spotted him on Sunday near Clarksville Highway and South Hamilton Road.

The affidavit states Thompson swerved into oncoming traffic when police tried to stop him. The suspect then reportedly sped through neighborhoods before coming to a stop in a backyard.

There were three children in the car during the incident also, according to Metro Police. A six-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 2-month-old were all in the car with their mother.

Thompson will be in court Wednesday. He is facing multiple counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest and several other charges.