21-year-old charged in shooting near UT Martin campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old was arrested after an on-campus fight at the University of Tennessee at Martin led to an off-campus shooting.

According to the Martin Police Department, a physical altercation broke out between multiple people inside the University Center some time before 2 p.m.

Once the fight ended, everyone left the area before the fight resumed a few minutes later on Hannings Lane.

Police said Tommy Fuller, 21, allegedly fired a weapon at several people at an apartment complex on the street before leaving in a white Chevrolet SUV.

Fuller reportedly drove north on Mt. Pelia Road, and he was taken into custody a short time later at the intersection of University Street.

According to a press release, multiple weapons were located inside the vehicle. At this point, no injuries have been reported.

Fuller has been charged with felony reckless endangerment, theft of property, and unlawful possession of a weapon in commission of a felony.

He will be held at the Weakley County Detention Center.

Martin police say a second vehicle occupied by 3 people involved in the fight was identified as a two door black 2005 Mazda, license plate K2898Y. No charges have been filed on any other individuals at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.