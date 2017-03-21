2 workers injured after falling at Nissan plant in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a fall at Nissan’s plant in Smyrna.

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold told News 2 the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Nissan spokesperson Parul Bajaj told News 2 the incident occurred behind the plant and involved a demolition contractor.

We are aware of the incident earlier today behind the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant involving an equipment demolition contractor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals, their families and the medical personnel caring for them. We are waiting to learn additional information as authorities investigate this incident,” said Nissan in a statement issued by it’s spokesperson.

Chief Arnold said two men fell at the plant, but it is not clear at this time what they fell off of.

One was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital while the other was transported by an ambulance.

The current conditions of the two victims are not known at this time.

Nissan was recently cited for two violations in connection to the death of an employee at the plant in 2016.

