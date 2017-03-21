17-year-old missing after leaving world a Clarksville McDonald’s

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been since she left work last weekend.

Kaleen Michelle Delozier, 17, was last seen leaving the McDonald’s on Wilma Boulevard wearing black pants and a McDonald’s work shirt.

She is described as a white female with red hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 115 lbs.

Police say Kaleen has a large pink flower tattoo on her left arm.

If anyone has any information in regards to Kaleen’s whereabouts, please call Det. Cunningham at 931-648-0656 ext. 5195 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.