Woman’s body found on Pulaski property; Man arrested

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing woman was found dead in Pulaski last weekend and a man has since been arrested.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of Sherry Wallace, 57, on Friday.

Investigators were led to property off Ables Lane where they gathered evidence. Morris Cook, 60 was taken into custody for questioning.

Later that night, Cook was charged with kidnapping until Wallace’s car was found on his property. The kidnapping investigation then became a homicide investigation.

After an interview the following day on Saturday, authorities found Wallace’s body buried on property in the vicinity of Cook’s home.

Her cause of death is pending the outcome of an autopsy.