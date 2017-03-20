Woman killed in single-car crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood woman was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash in South Nashville.

Metro police said Julie Grubb, 40, died in the 1500 block of Bell Road after wrecking her car around 12:45 p.m.

Grubb was driving her 2011 Hyundai Accent toward Old Hickory Boulevard when it drifted across both opposite lanes, over a sidewalk, and down a grass embankment.

The car then hit a tree. She died at the scene.

Police said it remains unknown why Grubb lost control of her car. Toxicology tests are pending.