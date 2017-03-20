Suspect wanted after pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police are actively searching for an armed suspect after a pizza delivery driver was robbed.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Leesa Ann Lane. Police are now searching the area of the Hickory Hills subdivision.

Police said the suspect is described as a thin black male, possible a teenager, and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. The suspect was last seen running towards the woods off Lessa Ann Lane and New London Court.

Citizens also reported they heard gunshots in the area. It is unknown if the gunshots and the robbery are connected.

No injuries were reported.