HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hospital is being searched by authorities after a bomb threat in Hendersonville.

According to Hendersonville Police sergeant Jim Vaughn, TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center received a bomb threat over the phone Monday morning.

Authorities have yet to find anything at the scene, but they’re still investigating. Patients are being turned away during the investigation.

Employees & patients all turned away unless patient is extremely critical. Triage station for patients turned away at station 5. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/WhjbwlF18j — Julie Edwards (@JulieWKRN) March 20, 2017

