Object thrown through family’s windshield while driving on I-24

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local family is still shaken up after someone threw something through their windshield while they were on Interstate 24 in La Vergne over the weekend.

Jeremy Rutherford was taking his wife and young daughters to dinner Friday night when it happened. He told News 2 he was driving in the right lane, heading east on I-24, when someone threw something from the Waldron Road overpass, and shattered his windshield.

“Glass went everywhere. Luckily, I had my composure. You know, I slowed down, pulled over, and tried to gather some thoughts,” Rutherford said.

He said he doesn’t know exactly what hit his car.

He said, “We didn’t get out because at first my wife thought someone was shooting. After we found out everybody was ok, my main thing was to hurry up and get everybody home safe.”

He did, with only a few cuts on his hands and arms, but his three-year-old is traumatized.

“She won’t get in the car now; she won’t walk past this car. We had to dump our shoes in the hallway in the house and she won’t even go past there because she thinks glass is still there,” said Rutherford.

He said he can’t understand why anyone would do this.

“I don’t know if they think this is funny or not. I don’t know how you could think ruining someone’s life is fun but hey, it’s the world we live in now,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford said he now “expects the unexpected,” and encourages everyone to do the same.

Rutherford is an insurance agent, and Monday, he had to make his own claim for his broken windshield, which he says can be tricky.

He told News 2 to be on the safe side, drivers should set deductibles as low as possible, so there aren’t any problems with insurance covering the damage.