Nashville Shores looks to fill 500 jobs for summer season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Shores is looking to fill 500 jobs for the upcoming summer season.

An open house will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nashville Shores Event Center located at 4001 Bell Road for interested candidates.

Attendees will be able to meet various department supervisors and learn about the available positions which include concessions, grounds, tickets, retail, lifeguards, guest services and security.

There will also be positions open at the waterpark’s zipline and ropes course park, Treetop Adventure Park.

All interested candidates should apply online at nashvilleshores.com before attending Saturday’s event.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old by May 1.

Nashville Shores opens to the public on Saturday, May 6.