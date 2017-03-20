Nashville Bike Week gives away tickets without venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Bike Week gave away a pair of tickets to the event that still does not have a venue.

According to the Nashville Bike Week Facebook page, a man in New York state won two 10-day passes to the September event and a free stay at a Hurricane Mills motel.

In order to enter, contestants needed to like the Nashville Bike Week Facebook page, share the post announcing the contest and tell the organizers where they would be traveling from for the event.

At 9 a.m., the page posted that someone won the tickets and hotel stay from the state of New York, but the Facebook page did not announce who the winner was for that person’s privacy.

Nashville Bike Week has not announced where the event will take place. Loretta Lynn’s Ranch cut ties with the organization in February, citing that the event organizers had not met financial commitments.

However, the organizers provided a voicemail message from the State of Tennessee Health Department denying a mass gathering permit for the location. The mass gathering permit is required for the event because of the number of people expected.

The organizer Mike Axle, whose legal name is Michael Leffingwell, has said a new venue would be announced at least three times since.

But Leffingwell has not announced a new venue and the Department of Health ordered him to stop selling tickets to the event until he obtains a mass gathering permit.

Questions from people who purchased tickets continue to come into the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Leffingwell has a lengthy criminal history with convictions for fraud in multiple states including a federal conviction in Missouri.

He also has active arrest warrants in Sumner and Maury counties, as well as in Georgia and Missouri.

Leffingwell said he would step back from organizing the event to handle his “personal” issues. To date a new organizer he said would be announced has still not been announced by the organization.

News 2 reached out to Nashville Bike Week, Monday for comment. We are still waiting to hear from the organization.

Despite earlier promises the event organizers will not issue any refunds for tickets or campsites purchased.