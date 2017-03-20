Man arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old is now in jail.

Hollis Harbison III, 24, was arrested late Sunday night in Nashville.

He was accused of firing shots into a car in north Nashville last week. One of those shots hit 18-year-old Keith King. King later died at the hospital.

The driver of the car King was in left the scene. King was found on the sidewalk.

Harbison was originally taken into custody soon after the shooting, but he bonded out of jail before evidence was developed that linked him to King’s murder.

Harbison is charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest. He will be in court on Wednesday, March 22.