Father holds out hope as green ribbons honor Elizabeth Thomas in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after Elizabeth Thomas was kidnapped, green ribbons hang around the courthouse square in Columbia, Tennessee.

Thomas, 15, disappeared on Monday, March 13. Police believe she was kidnapped by 50-year-old Tad Cummins, a former teacher at Thomas’ school in Maury County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert last week.

Vickie Kelley, owner of A Balloon Shop, a gift shop in downtown Columbia, spent part of her day making green ribbons for people to hang on lampposts and street signs. Thomas’ favorite color is green.

“We are making green ribbons to bring our lost child back home safe,” said Kelley.

Donna Symlar was hanging the ribbons around the square Monday evening.

“I hope that if she sees the green that she’ll know that her community just wants her home,” Symlar said. “I want the family to know that their community is behind them.”

Anthony Thomas, Elizabeth’s father, told News 2 Monday the family is not giving up hope.

“We’ve got to just keep the word out there until she is found,” Anthony Thomas said. “And she will be found.”

The father pleaded with people in Tennessee and beyond to look out for his daughter and Cummins.

“Just keep an eye out,” he said. “I know you don’t know her. There’s a lot of people who look similar. But when you see those pictures, with the smile, there’s not another one like it in the whole world.”

Anthony Thomas said he’s lost track of days.

“I only know it’s been a week since I’ve seen her. It’s been a week since I heard her little voice in the house, and that’s the only time I can keep track, is how long it’s been since I’ve seen her,” he said.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and he’s believe to be armed with two handguns.

Cummins is also on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The TBI urges anyone who has information about the case to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the vehicle and can verify the license plate TN 976-ZPT, call 911 immediately.