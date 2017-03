WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were called to a fire at a Williamson County gas station Monday afternoon.

It was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at the Mapco Mart at Highway 96 and Royal Oaks Boulevard.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and no injuries were immediately reported.

Franklin police also responded to the scene.

Additional information was not released.