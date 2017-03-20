Chase ends with crash, officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police chase ended in a crash and officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Mt. Juliet.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene on the off-ramp of Interstate 40 to Beckwith Road. The area is currently closed to drivers.

While the incident happened in Mt. Juliet, no Mt. Juliet police officers were involved. Corporal PJ Hardy called it an “out of agency” incident.

News 2 was told it involves the Lebanon Police Department. A suspect was shot in the leg and the officer involved was not injured.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

