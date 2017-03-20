Brother urges public to keep sharing missing Elizabeth Thomas’ photo

The TBI will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to give an update on the ongoing AMBER Alert. News 2 will livestream the event.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after his 15-year-old sister was last seen, Elizabeth Thomas’ brother is urging the public to continuing sharing her photograph in an effort to bring her home.

Thomas, a high school freshman, was reported missing by her family last Monday and an AMBER Alert was issued the next day.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has since said the teen girl was picked up in Columbia by her former high school teacher Tad Cummins.

Authorities told News 2 there is evidence that Cummins had been making plans to “live off the grid.”

He now faces charges for aggravated kidnapping and having sexual contact with Thomas at school.

“I don’t imagine her staying in one place for one long, or at least staying hidden for very long,” her brother James Thomas told News 2.

He continued, “She loves interacting with people and loves doing things, so if everybody could keep an eye out and everybody could keep posting and keep communicating and trying to get more people to see her face because she’ll come forward.”

So far, the TBI has received 250 tips from more than 20 states. None of those tips have led to credible sightings of either Thomas or Cummins. The family has also asked the community to wear green ribbons or place green wreaths at their home or business to help keep Thomas’ disappearance in the public eye.

Anyone who sees the pair is urged to call 911. Cummins’ was last seen driving a 2015 silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 976ZPT, but law enforcement officials believe they may have abandoned the SUV.

