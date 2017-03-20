4 arrested in East Nashville meth bust; 44 grams seized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nine police officers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an East Nashville bust.

Metro police say they were taken in an abundance of caution due to potential exposure after a search warrant was executed Monday.

Undercover detectives searched a home on Davidson Street after they were reportedly able to buy meth at the home.

Once they got inside, a suspected meth lab was discovered, leading nine officers to be taken to the hospital. They’ve since been released.

Four people, two men and two women, were taken to Metro General Hospital to be contaminated and will eventually be charged with manufacturing meth for resale.

Police seized 44 grams of meth, 24 ecstasy pills, one gun and $1,410 cash.

All the components for a meth lab were inside the house.