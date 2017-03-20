$1M worth of meth found during Williamson County traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Texas man was arrested in Williamson County late Friday night after deputies found more than $1 million worth of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over a 2000 Ford F250 after the driver, Francisco Luna, reportedly failed to maintain his lane of travel on Interstate 65 near the Franklin exit.

After being alerted by their K-9 unit, deputies discovered 20 rolls of industrial shrink wrap with crystal meth hidden in each tube. The street value is estimated to be $1.2 million.

Luna, 21, is charged with manufacture/distribution of Schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and failure to maintain lane of travel.

He remains jailed on an $800,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.