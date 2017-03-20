17-year-old girl reported missing in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hickman County authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Hannah Cottrell was last heard from on Friday when she spoke with her mother via FaceTime. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities said she may be in Dickson or Maury counties.

Cottrell is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and Aeropostale shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police.