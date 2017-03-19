Stewart County deputies make 3 drug, gun arrests in 2 days

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stewart County deputies made three drug and gun arrests in the span of two days.

The first arrest occurred during a traffic stop. Twenty-year-old John Banks was found to be in possession of a gun, according to authorities.

The second arrest also involved a traffic stop. The Stewart’s County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they found marijuana and another handgun when they pulled over 20-year-old Jarston Howse.

The third took place while officers were serving an arrest warrant for Josiah Nixon. During his arrest, authorities reportedly found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the traffic stops were a joint effort with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.