Real estate developer David Chase arrested on multiple charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville real estate developer David Chase was arrested Friday night after Metro police said he was in possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

Metro police reported officers were called to Past Time Bar on Third Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. on a report of a fight in progress where a gun was removed from a patron.

According to his arrest warrant, officers met the manager of the bar upon their arrival and spoke with Chase, who reportedly told them he no longer had the gun.

Witnesses told Metro police Chase was in an altercation with another man when he is accused of pulling the handgun from a holstered position before the other man knocked it from Chase’s hand, the warrant states.

A witness picked up the gun from the floor and bar employees secured it in a drawer, according to police. According to the arrest report, a 9mm handgun was recovered from a drawer in the bar.

Metro police said they also found several types of prescription drugs on Chase in a zip-lock bag.

Chase was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of a hangun while under the influence. He was released early Saturday morning on a $7,000 bond.

Chase has several other alcohol-related charges, which have all been dismissed.

In October 2016, Chase was charged with public intoxication outside of the Deja Vu strip club on Demonbreun Street.

In 2014, Chase was the Vice President of D.F. Chase, one of the largest construction firms in Tennessee, when he was arrested for domestic violence twice in two days.

The victim claimed Chase dragged her out of his apartment by her ponytail in one of the two incidents.

Those charges were dropped in July 2015.

In June 2016, a 2014 DUI charge Chase faced was dismissed with prejudice, which meant it could not be brought back to court again.

