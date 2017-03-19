Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, March 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheekwood is officially in bloom. The tulips made it through the freezing stretch as did their 150,000 other bulbs.

They’re open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and the beer garden opens at 11 with live music in the afternoon too. Tickets are $20 for adults and kids 3 and up just $14.

Also Sunday is the last day to go back in time at The Fairgrounds with Jurassic Quest.

Get up close and personal with a dinosaur or two. You’ll find 50 animated dinosaurs there to see, touch, maybe ride and even dig up! Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for kids all day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

