NC mom jailed after toddler takes opiate-based narcotic, deputies say

REELSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pamlico County mother has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after her child took some type of opiate-based narcotic, officials said.

A 911 call was made around 5 p.m. Friday about a 3-year-old child that had possibly taken adult medication.

That child was transported to Carolina East Medical Center.

After evaluation, medical staff determined the child had taken some type of opiate-based narcotic.

After collecting evidence and interviews at the scene, deputies arrested and charged Virginia Elizabeth Humphrey with felony child abuse.

Humphrey was given a $30,000 bond and placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center.