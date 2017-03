NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after he was stabbed in Old Hickory Sunday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Martingale Drive.

Police told News 2 the victim was stabbed several times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The man is not cooperating with the authorities, so no suspect description has been released at this time.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.