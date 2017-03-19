Man killed when thrown from car on I-65 North near Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed when he thrown from his vehicle during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near Brentwood early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes under the Old Hickory Boulevard overpass around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person inside the vehicle and there were no witnesses to the crash, according to police.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The northbound lanes of I-65 near the crash are closed as the fatal response team investigates. Traffic is being rerouted at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

