Man killed during robbery at Bowling Green market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – A man was killed during the robbery of a market in Bowling Green.

The crime occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday at the La Placita market located at 710 Morgantown Road.

Witnesses told police that two men entered the store, pulled out a weapon and demanded money.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found 31-year-old Jose Cruz outside the business with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was also injured during the confrontation, but her identity is not being released at this time.

According to Bowling Green police, the suspects were in their late 20s or 30s.

One of them was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket and the other had a logo on his hat and the back of his hooded sweatshirt.

They took off in a black colored sedan.

Police are continuing to search for the two suspects and the driver of the car.