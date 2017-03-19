Man dies after being shot multiple times in Murfreesboro Road business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after he was shot multiple times inside a Murfreesboro Road business late Saturday night.

It happened at 2525 Murfreesboro Road just before midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses to develop a description of the gunman.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.