Crews battle fire at Mt. Juliet Elementary School

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet firefighters are on the scene after a fire broke out at Mt. Juliet Elementary School Sunday morning.

The fire department reported the fire around 8:15 a.m.

Mt. Juliet police said the fire was extinguished around 8:40 a.m. and there is significant smoke and water damage to the east wing of the school

Motorist are asked to avoid the area of West Division Street while crews are on the scene.

Avoid area of #MtJuliet Elementary School while @MtJulietFire handles a structure fire at the school. https://t.co/zsK1CPsp6O — Mt. Juliet Fire (@MtJulietFire) March 19, 2017