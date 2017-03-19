Belmont ousted from NIT as Bradds breaks scoring record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Belmont Bruins were eliminated from the NIT Sunday afternoon, 71-57 by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The real story, however, was senior forward Evan Bradds who entered the game just 10 points away from the school’s all-time scoring record.

After struggling most of the game, Bradds scored with less than four minutes to go, tying the record set by Ian Clark with 1,620 points.

Bradds was fouled on the play stepping to the line for a free throw seconds later that would make him the greatest scorer in Belmont history.

He sunk the free throw and did not score again, setting the new all-time mark at 1,621 points, just one better than Ian Clark.

The Bruins end their season in the second round of the NIT with the loss to Georgia Tech as Bradds says farewell in style.