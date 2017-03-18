Suspect sought in fatal shooting of 18-year-old north Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a suspect wanted for his connection to a shooting where an 18-year-old was killed in north Nashville Thursday night.

Hollis Harbison III, 24, is accused of firing shots into a car in an alley off Garfield Street, killing 18-year-old Keith King.

King, who lived on Garfield Street, was found wounded and lying on the curb by responding officers. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police believe King was in a vehicle in an alley when an exchange of gunfire broke out between other people. Some of the gunshots hit the car, and King was hit once.

The driver of the car King was in left him on Arthur Avenue, according to police.

Metro police reported while officers were in the area investigating the shooting, they heard additional shots. As they were investigating those gunshots, Harbison reportedly began running when he saw the officers.

When police caught up with him, Harbison was found to be carrying a semi-automatic pistol along with one empty magazine, one partially empty magazine, one loaded magazine and the gun smelled as if it had just been fired, according to police.

Harbison was booked into the Metro jail and charged with reckless endangerment. He posted a $30,000 bond before evidence was developed linking him to King’s murder.

Harbison’s last known address was on Pleasant Colony Drive in Antioch. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.