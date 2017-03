GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are trying locate a suspect who burglarized a Gallatin liquor store early Friday morning.

The theft occurred at 109 Liquors on South Walter Avenue around 6 a.m.

Gallatin police reported the suspect broke into the store and fled toward Webster Trucking, which is located north of the liquor store.

It is not known what was taken from the store. No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.