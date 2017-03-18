PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years

FILE - In this April 4, 1980 file photo, guitarist and singer Chuck Berry performs his "duck walk" as he plays his guitar on stage. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 28, 199 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during the "Legends of Rock 'n' Roll" at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. Berry headlined the show that also featured appearances by Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (Michele Limina/Keystone via AP)

FILE - In this Saturday, May 30, 2009 file photo, Chuck Berry performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

American guitarist, singer and songwriter, Chuck Berry performs during the "Rose Ball", Saturday, March 28, 2009, in Monaco. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)