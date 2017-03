MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit by a car in Madison Saturday afternoon.

It happened a few minutes after 2 p.m. on Gallatin Pike near Neelys Bend Road.

The victim, who has not been identified, was alert when first responders arrived to the scene.

He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

No details were released about the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries or what led to the incident.