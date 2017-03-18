Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, March 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s kick-off weekend for Cheekwood in Bloom!

They posted pictures of their tulips during a recent snow day and said the blooms were expected to make it through the cold stretch just fine.

They’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday. The beer garden opens up at 11 a.m. with live music in the afternoon too. It’s $20 for paretns and $14 for kids.

Although St. Patrick’s day has passed, keep the Irish spirit alive and make a stop for traditional Irish grub at spots like McNamaras in Donelson or The Pub in the Gulch.

All brides-to-be should check out Goodwill because they are ready for their annual wedding gala with 500 wedding dresses and 400 bridesmaids gowns all at a bargain. It’s at the Rivergate Goodwill until 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you’re in the mood for a Honky Tonk Saturday, Paradise Park is having their 10th anniversary with all you can eat hot chicken. It’s $20 and all of the proceeds go to the Oasis Center. That starts Saturday night at 6.