Man charged with 3rd DUI following Franklin crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with his third DUI following a crash in Franklin Friday night.

Someone called police at 7:45 p.m. to report a reckless driver traveling down the middle of Franklin Road near Mack Hatcher.

An officer spotted the car and witnessed the driver hit a parked car on Main Street near Fourth Avenue. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.

Authorities later stopped the car and reportedly learned that the driver, Matthew Oddo, 57, was impaired.

He was charged with his third DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report a crash.

Otto was released on $7,500 bond and is due in court on March 30.