Man charged after stabbing in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in north Nashville early Saturday morning.

It happened at a home on 11th Avenue North around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man went to the home and stabbed a person in the arm.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police said the suspect stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation but will face aggravated assault charges.

No additional information was immediately released.