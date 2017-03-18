Hundreds of brides cash in on Goodwill wedding gala

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of brides cashed in on a deal at Goodwill in Madison on Saturday morning.

As part of the annual Wedding Gala, there were close to a thousand dresses ranging from $50 to $400.

Jazmine Donnell drove to Nashville from Clarksville with one thing in mind to find the perfect dress on a budget and quickly.

“The wedding is in two weeks and here I am just now getting a dress and this is the only day I’ve got to do this so its like game on,” said Donnell.

With almost 900 dresses, this year’s Goodwill Wedding Gala is the place to be for her and hundreds of other brides in waiting.

“Our car is paid for, everything is paid for, the only thing that is not paid for is my dress.”

According to the Knot.com, a bride spends more than $1300 on a wedding dress for her big day.

“Many of these dresses come from bridal shops so there are quite a few that have never been worn,” said Chris Fletcher from Goodwill.

Despite the pressure to shine at the altar, many cannot afford that.

“These dresses, they all look spanking brand new. I’m pretty sure if you go into a store, they are going to be like $500,” said Donnell.

While saving some cash, those who find their dress at Goodwill are helping others too.

“Any purchase you make at Goodwill is a donation to help people with training and education and employment,” said Fletcher.

With a low cost, Grace Van Winkle is walking away happy to be able to spend money on something else.

“You can find something that will work for your budget, you can find something that, you know people that don’t have the opportunity to go to a more expensive boutique can come here and find something that they love.”

It is one less thing to worry about for her big moment.

“There’s a lot of pressure on everything else so it feels great to get it checked off the list,” said Van Winkle.

Goodwill Industries accepts donations at all of their locations across middle Tennessee throughout the year.