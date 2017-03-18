Drugs, guns seized during drug investigation at Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two convicted felons were arrested Thursday as the result of an investigation at an Antioch home where various drugs, cash and guns were recovered.

Metro police reported undercover detectives were conducting surveillance at a home on Coles Branch Drive when Donta Smith, 29, came out of the home and got into a Jaguar sedan.

Officers trailed Smith to a car wash on West End Avenue where he met with Kenneth Dixon, 25, of Nashboro Boulevard, according to police.

Detectives moved in to arrest Smith, who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant from Rutherford County, when police said he and Dixon attempted to run away.

Both men were soon taken into custody.

Metro police said Smith, who has aggravated robbery and drug convictions, was armed with a pistol and was carrying hydrocodone pills. Dixon, who has a felony marijuana conviction, discarded a pistol as he ran, according to police.

Heroin, cocaine and marijuana were reportedly found inside Dixon’s vehicle.

A search warrant was issued for Smith’s home on Coles Branch Drive where 99 Xanax pills, an assault-style pistol, a Glock pistol that had been reported stolen, 1.6 grams of Ecstasy and cash were recovered.

Smith and Dixon were booked into the Metro jail and charged with several drug and gun offenses. Smith’s bond was set at $90,000 and Dixon’s was set at $65,000.

No additional information was released.