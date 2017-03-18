Crowds flock to Chattanooga for Spring Break

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many Middle Tennesseans make the quick trip over to Chattanooga for Spring Break.

Just a short drive southeast of Nashville, you can see the skies from above, or dive into the deep sea all in Chattanooga.

With stops at the aquarium to the Creative Discovery Museum and Rock City, you can spend as long as you like exploring everything the city has to offer.

“You could easily spend a day on Lookout Mountain and then several days in Chattanooga,” said Meagan Jolly with Rock City and Ruby Falls.

With a brand new home, the Tennessee Aquarium is introducing its newest exhibit and nine new lemurs are making themselves welcome.

“We have two sections right now, a ring tail section and a red ruffed section, hopefully in the future we can introduce everybody together,” said animal care specialist Maggie Wagoner.

The aquarium is turning its macaw exhibit into a rainforest climate to help protect two species of the endangered animal.

“The red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered and the ring tail lemurs are endangered,” Wagoner added.

But don’t worry, the macaws are still perched high above the state’s only aquarium.

“They love to go down and see the sharks and the sea turtles and the secret reef tank,” said senior animal trainer Amanda Reeves.

Not far away, kids can seek their inner Thomas Edison at the Creative Discovery Museum.

“We’ve got all sorts of hand tools for wood working, we’ve got sewing for hand sewing as well as machine sewing,” said Karen Dewhirst with the Creative Discovery Museum.

If a flashback to the 1800s isn’t old enough, the museum can transform you into a real life knight.

“You can make a shield and a crown and pretend you are living in the days of knights and kings and queens” said Dewhirst.

And you can’t take a trip to the river city without taking in the astonishing views from atop Lookout Mountain.

Ruby Falls is America’s largest underground waterfall accessible to the public and is like visiting a modern-day storybook.

“Everything from Cinderella and the fairy godmother to Snow White to Merlin to Queen Gwinevere. You can learn to be a swordfighter, learn basic archery and climb a castle wall,” said Jolly.