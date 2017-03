NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lewis Street.

The 40-year-old victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to Metro police, the shooting stemmed from an argument.

No other details about the victim or the shooting have been released at this time.