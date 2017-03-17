Trevecca Nazarene holds ceremony to dedicate new building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – City leaders, donors, students, and staff attended a special ceremony to dedicate a new building at Trevecca Nazarene University.

The building is now home of the Jackson Center for Music and Worship Arts.

The ribbon-cutting was followed by an open house where students performed music at various spots throughout the building.

“This is the site of the old volunteer trucking company, and so we’ve taken what use to be an old diesel belching institution and turned it into a music factory,” said Dr. Dan Boone, President of Trevecca.

The new building will be a spot for students to take classes and perform.