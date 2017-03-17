TBI to hold press conference on AMBER Alert in Maury County

News 2 will stream the conference live. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is holding a press conference Friday afternoon on the ongoing AMBER Alert.

Officials will be at the Maury County Sheriff’s Office to speak to the media at 4 p.m. We’ve learned the family of Elizabeth Thomas, the victim, is expected to be there.

Friday marks four days since an AMBER Alert was issued for Thomas, 15, after she disappeared Monday morning. The TBI has said they are “extremely concerned” for her.

It’s believed she is with Tad Cummins, 50, a former Maury County teacher currently charged with sexual contact with a minor in regards to an incident with the girl.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

The TBI wants to hear from anyone who had any interaction with him or Thomas before they disappeared.

She is a 15-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Tad Cummins is a 50-year-old white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

The TBI would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the vehicle and can verify the license plate to be TN 976-ZPT, call 911.