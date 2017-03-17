Talks underway to build sports complexes in Clarksville, Montgomery Co.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Montgomery County and Clarksville officials are looking into putting up sports complexes that would include ice rinks and the Nashville Predators could be involved.

News 2 spoke with the CEO Of the team, Sean Henry, who said he’s talked to both mayors about it.

Henry explained the complexes wouldn’t conflict with but would complement each other, allowing them to expand on more hockey tournaments and other sporting competitions.

“You know, we look forward to doing which ever one first, both of them together, and a third one where ever that will be, because the thing about doing what we’re doing, there’s not a cap to it, and everyone says, ‘Okay, well how many are you going to do?’ when we’re talking market-wide, and hopefully its 30, or 40, or 50 or whatever the number is, and then we do one more,” the CEO explained.

Talks on the county facility are still in the early planning stages.

The Predators are also in early discussions to manage the facility like they currently do for Bridgestone Arena.