Student says she was sexually assaulted in Vanderbilt residence hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Vanderbilt University reported she was sexually assaulted by another student.

The reported incident allegedly occurred at a campus residence hall on Friday.

A security notice was sent to all students regarding the reported incident.

In an email, Campus Security reminded students that:

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.

The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.

A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.

Sexual assault is a crime.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you need emergency assistance, call 615-421-1911 or non-emergency at 615-322-2745.