Student says she was sexually assaulted in Vanderbilt residence hall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Vanderbilt University reported she was sexually assaulted by another student.
The reported incident allegedly occurred at a campus residence hall on Friday.
A security notice was sent to all students regarding the reported incident.
In an email, Campus Security reminded students that:
- Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.
- Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.
- The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.
- A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.
- Sexual assault is a crime.
The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
If you need emergency assistance, call 615-421-1911 or non-emergency at 615-322-2745.