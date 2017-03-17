Student says she was sexually assaulted in Vanderbilt residence hall

WKRN web staff Published:
Vanderbilt University
Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Vanderbilt University reported she was sexually assaulted by another student.

The reported incident allegedly occurred at a campus residence hall on Friday.

A security notice was sent to all students regarding the reported incident.

In an email, Campus Security reminded students that:

  • Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.
  • Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.
  • The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.
  • A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.
  • Sexual assault is a crime.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you need emergency assistance, call 615-421-1911 or non-emergency at 615-322-2745.