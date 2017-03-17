Sheriff’s office, AAA offer safe rides for St. Patrick’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Both the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and AAA are here to help you get home safe from St. Patrick’s Day parties.

The sheriff’s office is launching its Sober Ride program to give rides to those who can’t drive.

This year’s pick-up location is at Second Avenue and Broadway. The program operates from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. in Davidson County only, and reservations are not accepted

Triple A is also using it’s Tow to Go program for people who may have their car but didn’t plan ahead and can’t drive them home. It is available Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday morning, March 19.

If you need your car towed, call 855-286-9246.