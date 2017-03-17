Riverdale coach wins national title, coach of the year award

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Middle Tennessee coach won a state championship, welcomed his grandchild into the world and was named national coach of the year-all in 48 hours.

It was a whirlwind for Riverdale girl’s basketball coach Randy Coffman, who led the Warriors to their second straight title last weekend.

And just hours later, Coach Coffman’s first granddaughter was born.

On Monday, Coffman became the first coach from Middle Tennessee to be named Naismith High School Girl’s Coach of the Year.

“I’m very humbled by it, but again, I was more into the journey of our girls and the journey of our team,” Coffman told News 2.

“When it came out I was one of the finalists, I’m going I’m just an old country boy from Tennessee who is trying to work hard and see the vision of a state championship for 20 young ladies and watch them do, help them along the way to be their best.”

News 2 asked how it felt to meet his first grandchild just hours after clinching the championship.

“It was almost surreal, I told my daughter, who was at the game I said, you went to the Murphy Center and walked that baby literally right out of you up and down those steps, we were out at celebratory dinner and with family and friends and my daughter calls and says I think this thing is about to happen,” said Coffman.

Congratulations to the whole family.