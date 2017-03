WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A retired search and rescue K-9 was laid to rest earlier this week after being diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

Belay served the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team from 2007 to 2012 and assisted in searching for missing people, tracking and helping after natural disasters.

Belay was under the care and direction of handler Janet Bushbaum.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office thanked Belay on Facebook for the K-9’s years of service.